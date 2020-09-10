Stock Alert: Zscaler Rises On Upbeat Results

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud security company Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) are climbing more than 3% Thursday morning following better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The company also provided first-quarter outlook better than view.

In the fourth quarter, earnings on an adjusted basis were $0.05 per share compared with $0.07 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter grew 46% year-over-year to $125.9 million.

For the first quarter, Zscaler expects revenue to be in the range of $131 million to $133 million and adjusted earnings in the range of $0.05 to $0.06. The consensus estimate for revenue is $126.65 million and for earnings is $0.03 per share.

For the full-year, revenue is expected between $580 million and $590 million and adjusted earnings to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.30. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share on revenue of $557.83 million for the period.

ZS is currently trading at $138.92. It has traded in the range of $35- $163.8 in the past 52 weeks.

