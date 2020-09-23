Stock Alert: ZoomInfo Technologies Up 6% On Higher Rating

(RTTNews) - Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) are rising almost 6 percent or $2.01 in Wednesday's morning trade at $36.43.

According to reports, Wells Fargo upgraded ZoomInfo to 'Overweight' from 'Equal Weight', citing the company's growth prospects.

Vancouver, Washington-based ZoomInfo Technologies operates a cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform.

ZoomInfo Technologies has traded in a range of $30.83 to $64.40 in the past 52 weeks.

