Stock Alert: ZoomInfo Tech Slides 8 Percent

(RTTNews) - Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) are losing more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade as most of the U.S. Indices are on a decline.

The company has launched Privacy Clusters as a part of its premium Streaming Intent offering today.

Currently, the shares are at $44.14, down 7.91 percent from the previous close of $47.93.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $30.83 to $64.40 on average volume of 2,070,588.

The shares have been down since November 30 after ZoomInfo announced a secondary offering of shares of Class A common stock.

