Stock Alert: Zoom Video Shares Slip

(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) shares are sliding on Monday morning trade as the hopes of new vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic are coming to reality.

Pfizer had announced 90 percent success in its vaccine, while Moderna Inc. reported 94.5 percent effective Phase3 trial.

Currently, shares are at $378.18, down 6.29 percent from its previous close of $403.58. The shares have traded in a range of $62.02 to $588.84 for the last 52 weeks, on average volume of 11,583,607.

With worldwide lockdown and work from home environment, Zoom had peaked to more than $572 on a continuous bullish trend since March 2020. However, the shares have started to retrieve since the third week of October.

