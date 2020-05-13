Markets
Stock Alert: Zoom Video Rises 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) are climbing more than 4% Wednesday morning at $168.25. There are no company-specific news that influenced the stock to go up.

Zoom Video stock more than doubled in the past six months as Covid-19 pandemic has brought many people to its video conferencing platform. The shares have traded in the range of $60.97- $181.50 in the last 52 weeks.

