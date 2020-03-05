Markets
ZM

Stock Alert: Zoom Video Communications Rises 12%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., (ZM) a provider of video-first unified communications, are climbing more than 12% Thursday morning on better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Outlook for the first quarter and full-year also remain better than the Street view.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $15.3 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share last year. Excluding items, earnings of $0.15 per share surpassed the average estimate of 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.07.

Fourth-quarter revenue was up 78% year-over-year to $188.3 million.

For the first quarter, revenue is expected to be between $199 million and $201 million and adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $0.10. Analysts see earnings of $0.06 on revenue of $185.68 million.

For the full-year, revenue is anticipated in the range of $905 million to $915 million and adjusted EPS is expected to be between $0.42 and $0.45. The consensus estimate for earnings is at $0.3 on revenue of $868.37 million.

ZM has touched a new high of $129.79 today and is currently trading at $129.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular