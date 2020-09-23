Markets
ZGNX

Stock Alert: Zogenix Tumbles 15%; Proposes $200 Mln Note Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) are falling more than 15 percent or $3.40 in Wednesday's morning trade at $19.18.

Tuesday, Zogenix said it intends to offer $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

The biopharmaceutical company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund development and commercialization of Fintepla in Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and other potential indications; to fund the development of MT1621 in TK2 deficiency and other general corporate purposes.

Zogenix has traded in a range of $16.65 to $57.22 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZGNX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular