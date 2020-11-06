Stock Alert: Zillow Group Up 12% On Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) shares are showing momentum at Friday morning trade as the real estate company recorded a swing to a profit in the post-pandemic third quarter.

The company reported third-quarter net profit of $39,57 million, compared to loss of $64.65 million in the previous year.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 12 percent to $656.69 million from $745.21 million last year.

Currently, Z is gaining 12.29 percent at $116.61, compared to its previous close of $103.85.

