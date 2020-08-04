Stock Alert: Zhongchao Surges On Contract Renewal With J&J

(RTTNews) - Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) shares are surging on Tuesday morning as the healthcare services provider renewed the contract with Johnson and Johnson Ltd to continue service in China.

The partnership has been continuing with the largest pharma company in the world, J&J, since 2017 and focuses on medical research, medical training, education, and brand building. Weiguang Yang, chief executive officer of Zhongchao said there is a tremendous growth trajectory ahead and is poised to capture its fair share of the growth in years to come. ZCMD is currently at $3.18, up 34.75 percent from its previous close of $2.36.

