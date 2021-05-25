Stock Alert: Zhihu Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Zhihu Inc. (ZH) shares are trading more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade. The shares have been trending since May 17 when the company reported a surge in revenue for the first quarter.

Currently, shares are at $8.43, up 8.08 percent from the previous close of $7.80. The shares have traded in a range of $6.81-11.00 on average volume of 2,728,617 for the 52-week period.

