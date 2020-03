(RTTNews) - Shares of software development company Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) are down more than 7% Tuesday morning prior to its annual analyst and investor event to be held tomorrow as a virtual event.

There have been no news reported today that could impact the stock

ZEN is trading currently at $72.65 and has traded in the range of $62.38 - $94.89 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.