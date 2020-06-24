Stock Alert: Yunhong CTI Skyrockets

(RTTNews) - Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) are gaining more than 90 percent or $2.14 in Wednesday's morning trade at $4.50 despite no specific news that could impact the movement of the stock.

Lake Barrington, Illinois-based Yunhong CTI is a manufacturer of custom film products, foil and latex novelty balloons, and flexible packaging products.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday amid concerns that the rising number of coronavirus cases in a number of U.S. states could delay an economic recovery. During congressional testimony on Tuesday, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of a "disturbing surge" in coronavirus infections in the country.

The stock has traded in a range of $0.40 to $8.37 in the past 52 weeks.

