Stock Alert: Yum! Brands Slips 11%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) are sliding in morning trading as the coronavirus epidemic is having a terrible impact on the food industry.

On Tuesday, after gapping up at $71.30, the shares reached its lowest point of $61.79 in the last 52-week period, and is currently trading at $61.99, down 11.15 percent. On the previous day, the shares had closed at $69.83.

YUM started trading below its 200-day moving average since October. It has been trending lower from the starting of March 2020.

