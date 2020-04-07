Stock Alert: Youngevity International Soars; To Produce Hand Sanitizer

(RTTNews) - Shares of Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) more than doubled on Tuesday morning after the company said it's subsidiary secured rights from U.S. FDA to produce hand sanitizer.

The micro-cap company's shares are currently trading at $1.5502, up $0.83 or 115.30%.

Youngevity said its unit Khrysos Industries has begun producing hand sanitizer in various sizes including 2 oz., 4 oz., 8 oz., and 1 Gallon Packaging. The company was granted a license by the FDA to begin producing hand sanitizer in its Orlando, Florida facility.

The company cited demand for hand sanitizer for retail distribution and within the health care system including retirement homes and hospitals.

