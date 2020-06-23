Stock Alert: Youdao Shares Rising 10%

(RTTNews) - Youdao, Inc. (DAO) shares are up more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning. While there is no company-specific events that could drive the stock up, most of the U.S. major indices are up.

The shares are currently near its all-time peak at $38.02, up 10.20 percent from its previous close of $34.50. For the 52-week period, the stock has traded in a range of $12.01-$39.00 on average volume of 198,278.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.