Markets
DAO

Stock Alert: Youdao Rises On Better Quarterly Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of e-learning company Youdao, Inc. (DAO) are climbing more than 8% on the back of upbeat first-quarter results.

The company's loss on an adjusted basis narrowed to RMB1.45 (US$0.20) per ADS compared with RMB1.10 for the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 139.8% year-over-year at RMB541.4 million (US$76.5 million).

Gross billings of online courses increased by 287% year-over-year to RMB519 million.

Youdao stock gained nearly 90% in the recent months, currently trading at $28.70, close to its 52-week high of $29.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular