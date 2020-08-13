Stock Alert: Youdao Declines 8% As Quarterly Results Miss View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Youdao, Inc. (DAO), are falling more than 9% Thursday morning after the company's earnings fell short of analysts' view.

The company reported adjusted loss of $0.32 per ADS, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.26 loss per share.

Net revenues for the quarter grew 93.1% year-over-year to $88.2 million but missed the consensus estimate of $90.51 million.

Youdao stock is currently trading at $37.15. It has been trading in the range og $12.01- $47.70 in the past 52 weeks.

