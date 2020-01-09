Markets
Stock Alert: Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Shares Up Nearly 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese fintech lender Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) are currently trading up 89 cents or 14.96% at $6.84, on a trading volume of 838k shares. That's nearly 4 times the average trading volume of 212k shares. The stock is well below its 52-week high of $17.44, but above its 52-week low of $4.4.

Late December, Yiren Digital, which is majority-owned by Chinese fintech giant CreditEase, appointed a new CFO.

Mid November, the company reported third quarter results, with eps coming in at 34 cents on revenues of $287.7 million. Analysts were modeling eps of 48 cents and revenues of $259.4 million.

