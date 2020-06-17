Stock Alert: Yield10 Bioscience Up 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) are currently gaining over 12% on Wednesday morning. The company announced it started field test program to evaluate novel yield traits in Camelina and Canola.

YTEN is currently trading at $6.95, up $0.76 or 12.28%, on the Nasdaq.

The agricultural bioscience company said it has commenced its 2020 Field Test Program to evaluate several novel traits in camelina and canola. The company expects to harvest the plants and begin reporting data from the field tests in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"We are pleased to report that our field trial contractors completed planting at all of the sites planned for our 2020 Field Test Program," said Dr. Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10 Bioscience.

