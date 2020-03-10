Stock Alert: Yield10 Bioscience Gains 26%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) are climbing more than 26% after the agricultural bioscience company announced its achievement of key milestones in an early development program in corn to evaluate novel seed yield traits.

Corn is the highest value commercial crop grown in the United States.

The Company's corn program to deploy novel traits discovered by Yield10 into corn by a major third-party agriculture company partner has been successfully completed.

"The completed deployment of our traits in corn and the start of the next phase of development which will include field tests, are key milestones for Yield10 as it firmly places us further along the path toward licensing and commercialization of our novel yield traits in this important crop," said Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Yield10 Bioscience.

YTEN is currently trading at $5.89. It has traded in the range of $4.48- $70.70 in the last 52-weeks.

