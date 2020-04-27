Stock Alert: Yield10 Bioscience Climbs 26%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) are increasing more than 26 percent or $1.35 in Monday's morning trade at $6.50.

Monday, Yield10 Bioscience said it obtained a positive response from USDA-APHIS's Biotechnology Regulatory Services or BRS for its CRISPR genome-edited C3007 trait in Camelina sativa plant lines designed to increase oil content. In January 2020, Yield10 Bioscience submitted an "Am I Regulated?" letter to the BRS, requesting confirmation of the regulatory status for Camelina plant lines containing the company's novel, CRISPR genome-edited C3007 trait.

The agricultural bioscience company licensed C3007 from the University of Missouri in 2018. Yield10 Bioscience noted that the clarification of the regulatory status under USDA-APHIS guidelines accelerates the path for the company to conduct field trials of the CRISPR genome-edited C3007 plants in the U.S. in the 2020 growing season. The plant lines may still be subject to regulation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EPA, or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The stock has traded in a range of $3.50 to $58.80 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.