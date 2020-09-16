Stock Alert: XPO Logistics Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) are rising more than 5 percent or $4.59 in Wednesday's morning trade at $94.06.

Wednesday, XPO Logistics said it is expanding its Academic Partners Program benefiting hourly workers in the U.S. The company noted that its academic partnerships make thousands of accredited courses, degrees and certifications available to U.S. employees at large discounts.

Qualifying hourly employees can couple XPO's $5,250 annual tuition reimbursement with an Academic Partners discount to earn tuition-free college degrees in over 80 separate fields of online study. In addition, the company's partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Industrial Liaison Program enables employees to access MIT Sloan Executive Education and MIT Professional Education short courses at a reduced cost.

XPO Logistics has traded in a range of $38.47 to $100.18 in the past 52 weeks.

