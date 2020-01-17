Markets
XPO

Stock Alert: XPO Logistics Rises After Spin-off Announcement Of Its Unit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) jumped 15.13 % on Thursday after the company announced that it is considering the sale or spin-off of one or more of its business units.

According to Bradley Jacobs, chairman, and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, the company is exploring the sale or spin-off to increase XPO's valuation, which is significantly lower than the company's competitors.

The stock hit a new high of $96.2 yesterday, before closing at $95.35. XPO is more than 50% up in the past one year.

XPO Logistics operates through two segments- transportation and logistics, with transportation being the major revenue contributor.

In October, the company had lowered its full-year revenue outlook to a decline of 2.5%- 4% year-over-year from 1% decline to 1% growth, guided earlier.

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, revenue had decreased to $4.15 billion from $4.34 billion for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS, however, rose to $1.18 from $0.89 in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts were expecting $1.04.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XPO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular