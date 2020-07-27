Stock Alert: Xperi Holding Climbs 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Xperi Holding Corp. (XPER), a San Francisco-based technology company, are rising 10 percent or $1.49 in Monday's morning trade at $16.39 despite no company-specific news influencing the stock.

U.S. stocks are higher on Monday amid optimism about additional fiscal stimulus after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Republicans have finalized their new coronavirus relief legislation. Positive sentiment was also generated after a Commerce Department report showed that durable goods orders continued to move sharply higher in the month of June.

In June, Xperi Holding said that it completed its merger with TiVo Corp., forming a digital entertainment technology platform and one of the industry's most diverse intellectual property or IP licensing platforms.

Xperi Holding has traded in a range of $9.01 to $22.38 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.