Markets
XPEV

Stock Alert: XPeng Trading 14% Higher

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc. (XPEV) are rising more than 14% Tuesday morning on the news of it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with leading domestic banks to obtain a credit line of RMB12.8 billion.

Under the terms of the Agreement, five domestic commercial banks including the Agricultural Bank of China, the Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China CITIC Bank and Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank will provide credit facilities to the company.

XPEV is currently at $50.83 and has traded in the range of $17.11- $74.49 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XPEV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular