Stock Alert: XP Rises 12% On Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Brazilian financial services platform XP Inc. (XP) are rising more than 12% Wednesday morning on the back of upbeat first-quarter results.

Net income on an adjusted basis in the first quarter increased 147% year-on-year at R$415 million.

Revenue for the quarter increased to R$1.735 billion from R$934 million last year.

The company had 2 million active clients at the end of March.

XP shares are currently trading at $27.80. It has traded in the range of $15.50- $43.52 since December 11, last year, when the stock debuted on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.