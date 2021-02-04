Stock Alert: XL Fleet Corp. Adds 7% Following Deal With Curbtender

(RTTNews) - Shares of fleet electrification solutions provider XL Fleet Corp. (XL) are climbing more than 7% Thursday morning following the company inking a deal with Curbtender, which makes Under CDL refuse trucks and automated side loader.

As per the agreement, XL Fleet and Curbtender will jointly develop a series of battery electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) commercial trucks for use in waste management applications.

They will also develop plug-in hybrid electric versions of the vehicle, as well as a range of Class 3 - Class 8 vehicle solutions for the waste management industry.

XL, currently at $21.18, has been trading in the range of $9.5- $35 in the last one year.

