Markets
XL

Stock Alert: XL Fleet Corp. Adds 7% Following Deal With Curbtender

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of fleet electrification solutions provider XL Fleet Corp. (XL) are climbing more than 7% Thursday morning following the company inking a deal with Curbtender, which makes Under CDL refuse trucks and automated side loader.

As per the agreement, XL Fleet and Curbtender will jointly develop a series of battery electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) commercial trucks for use in waste management applications.

They will also develop plug-in hybrid electric versions of the vehicle, as well as a range of Class 3 - Class 8 vehicle solutions for the waste management industry.

XL, currently at $21.18, has been trading in the range of $9.5- $35 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More