Stock Alert: Xilinx Jumps 14% On Acquisition News

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chip maker Xilinx, Inc.(XLNX) are up more than 13% Friday morning on the news of Advanced Micro Devices in talks with Xilinx to buy the company.

The stock touched a new high of $123.78 this morning.

According to Wall Street Journal report on Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices is in advanced talks with Xilinx to acquire the company in a deal worth more than $30 billion.

