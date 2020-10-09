Stock Alert: Xilinx Jumps 14% On Acquisition News

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chip maker Xilinx, Inc.(XLNX) are up more than 13% Friday morning on the news of Advanced Micro Devices in talks with Xilinx to buy the company.
The stock touched a new high of $123.78 this morning.
According to Wall Street Journal report on Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices is in advanced talks with Xilinx to acquire the company in a deal worth more than $30 billion.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
