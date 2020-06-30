Markets
Stock Alert: Xilinx Increases 7% As Co. Raises Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of adaptive and intelligent computing company Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) are climbing more than 7% after the company raised its first-quarter revenue outlook.

The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $720 million - $734 million, up from $660 million- $720 million, guided earlier.

Xilinx stock is currently trading at $98.34. It has traded in the range of $67.68- $133 in the past one year.

