Stock Alert: XBiotech UP 6%

RTTNews.com
(RTTNews) - XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) shares are rising on Thursday morning trade as the biopharmaceutical company reported that its COVID-19 candidate True Human antibody therapy may also be used for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus that recently emerged in the UK and is now rapidly spreading across the US.

Currently, shares are at $17.23, up 6 percent from the previous close of $16.37 on a volume of 308,815. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $8.72 to $23.87 on average volume of 88,179.

