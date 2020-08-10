Stock Alert: Wynn Resorts Shares Gain 8%

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (WYNN) shares are rising on Monday, despite loss for the second quarter.

The shares are currently at $80.57, up 8.68 percent, from its previous close of $74.10. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $35.84 to $153.41 on average volume of 5,756,253.

The company reported second-quarter net loss attributable to Wynn of $637.56 million compared to profit of $94.55 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, loss was $5.97, while it recorded profit of $0.88 in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $6.14 per share. Wall Street analysts were looking for loss of $3.49. on revenue of $676.49 million.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $85.69 million from $1.658 billion a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.