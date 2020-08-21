Stock Alert: Wynn Resorts Gains 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) are climbing more than 4% Friday morning at $83.95. It has traded in the range of 35.84- $153.41 in the last 52 weeks.

Wynn Resorts is offering stocks to its top employees to retain them during the coronavirus pandemic. According to SEC filings, the company is offering nearly 176,247 shares to about 240 of its top employees.

Wynn Resorts stock was badly hit by coronavirus pandemic and touched a 52 week low of $35.84 in March. The stock nearly doubled from those levels.

Early this month during the second-quarter earnings call, the company said almost all of its properties have resumed operations after remaining shut for months.

