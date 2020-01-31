Markets
WWE

Stock Alert: Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Down 21%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) are down more than 21% following the company's decision to expel its co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle from their roles and from the board of directors with immediate effect. The difference in views in strategic priorities triggered the shake-up.

The news of management transition, that was announced on Thursday after the bell, sent the stock down more than 27% at the open from the previous day's close. The stock has lost nearly 40% in the past one year.

WWE is currently trading at $49.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WWE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular