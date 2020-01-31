Stock Alert: Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Down 21%

(RTTNews) - Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) are down more than 21% following the company's decision to expel its co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle from their roles and from the board of directors with immediate effect. The difference in views in strategic priorities triggered the shake-up.

The news of management transition, that was announced on Thursday after the bell, sent the stock down more than 27% at the open from the previous day's close. The stock has lost nearly 40% in the past one year.

WWE is currently trading at $49.10

