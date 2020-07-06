Stock Alert: Wrap Technologies Up 5% On Receiving New Orders; The Stock Hit A New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC), that develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel are climbing more than 6% Monday morning after the company said it has got purchase orders for BolaWrap devices, cartridges, and accessories from police agencies in Texas, Illinois, and Michigan. The stock hit a new high at $11.91 this morning.

Since June 1, Wrap Technologies has received more than 250 requests from law enforcement agencies for quotes, training, and demonstrations, which are beginning to translate into purchase orders, the company said.

