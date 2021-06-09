Stock Alert: World Wrestling Entertainment Up 13%

(RTTNews) - World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Wednesday morning trade as the ex-dividend date is approaching. The company has scheduled the ex-dividend date on June 13 and the dividend date on June 24. There have been no specific announcement from the company today.

Currently, shares are at $65.97, up 13.45 percent from the previous close of $58.15 on a volume of 2,201,636. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $35.44-$70.64 on average volume of 768,864.

