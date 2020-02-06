Markets
WWE

Stock Alert: World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Falls

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) are losing almost 13 percent in the morning trade on Thursday, to $42.66. The stock has been trading in a range of $40.24 to $100.45 in the past 52 weeks.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported lower-than-estimated revenue. WWE Network's paid subscribers dropped 10 percent to about 1.42 million on lower subscriber additions this year.

World Wrestling's net income for the fourth quarter increased to $69.3 million or $0.78 per share, from $41.2 million or $0.46 per share in the year-ago period.

Net revenues for the quarter also climbed 18 percent to $322.8 million from $272.5 million in the year-ago period. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter on revenues of $333.28 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WWE

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular