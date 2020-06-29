Stock Alert: Workhorse Touches New High After Placed In Russell 3000

(RTTNews) - Shares of electrically powered delivery and utility vehicles maker Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) are rising more than 33% Monday morning and touched a new high of $13.36. It edged down and trading currently at $13.01.

The company today said it was added to the broad-market Russell 3000 index at the conclusion of the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes, effective today, June 29.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 8, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

