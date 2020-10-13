Markets
WKHS

Stock Alert: Workhorse Group Slides 7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) are falling on Tuesday morning despite no statements from the company today.

However, on Monday, the company had announced a purchase agreement to sell $200 million aggregate principal amount of its 4 percent senior secured convertible notes due 2024. The proceeds will be used towards working capital requirements among others.

Currently, the shares are at $24.73, down 6.96 percent from its previous close of $26.58. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.32 to $30.99.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WKHS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular