Stock Alert: Workhorse Group Slides 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) are falling on Tuesday morning despite no statements from the company today.

However, on Monday, the company had announced a purchase agreement to sell $200 million aggregate principal amount of its 4 percent senior secured convertible notes due 2024. The proceeds will be used towards working capital requirements among others.

Currently, the shares are at $24.73, down 6.96 percent from its previous close of $26.58. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.32 to $30.99.

