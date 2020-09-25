Stock Alert: Workhorse Group Rises 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of electric vehicles maker Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) are climbing more than 8% Friday morning at $24.10.

Thursday the company said that its C-Series all-electric delivery trucks have achieved an improved and industry-leading range.

New data from testing showed that Workhorse's 2020 model year C-1000 Extended Range achieved a maximum of about 160 miles per charge under urban situations, Workhorse said.

In July, the Company had been awarded Executive Order: A-445-0003 from the California Air Resources Board, which designates the C-Series trucks as zero-emission vehicles in the state of California. As part of the Executive Order approval process each vehicle under consideration was required to be tested through the Environmental Protection Agency's prescribed Urban Driving Cycle and Highway Driving Cycle. The stock has traded in the range of $1.32- $30.99 in the last 52 weeks.

