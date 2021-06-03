Stock Alert: Workhorse Group Gains 46%

(RTTNews) - Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares are spiking on Thursday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since May 10. Stocks in the electric vehicle sector are gaining lost momentum, indicating a renewed interest. There have been no specific corporate announcement from the drone-integrated electric vehicles provider today.

Currently, shares are at $16.93, up 46.94 percent from the previous close of $11.52 on a volume of 53,495,612. The shares have traded in a range of $2.96-$42.96 on average volume of 13,381,914.

