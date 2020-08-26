Stock Alert: Workday Touches New High Ahead Of Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of enterprise cloud applications provider Workday, Inc. (WDAY) are climbing more than 5% Tuesday morning ahead of its second-quarter earnings scheduled for tomorrow after market close.

The stock touched a new high of $205.20 this morning. WDAY gained more than 75% in the last four months.

On average 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion for the second quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.