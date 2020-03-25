Stock Alert: Winnebago Industries Q2 Earnings Today

(RTTNews) - Recreational vehicles maker Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) is set to report second-quarter results today, March 25, before market open.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.67 on revenue of $613.97 million for the second quarter. Winnebago earnings had surpassed estimates in the last four quarters.

Yesterday, in its SEC filing, Winnebago revealed that Punch Card Capital, LP has 7.1% stake in the company as of March 16.

Two days back, the company had suspended most of the production at its Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Newmar, and Chris-Craft facilities till April 12th due to coronavirus pandemic.

Winnebago stock started plunging from mid-February losing more than 60%. Yesterday, the stock was up $2.13 or 9.7% before closing at $24.10.

