Stock Alert: Windtree Therapeutics Jumps 22% As FDA Accepts IND Application For COVID-19 Treatment

(RTTNews) - Shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) are gaining over 22% on Tuesday morning after the company said FDA accepted its IND application for a phase 2 trial studying KL4 Surfactant in acute lung injury in adults with COVID-19.

WINT is currently trading at $7.27, up $1.33 or 22.39%, on the Nasdaq.

The biotechnology and medical device company said FDA has accepted its Investigational New Drug application for a phase 2 clinical trial studying lyo lucinactant, its KL4 surfactant drug, in COVID-19 associated lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome patients.

Lucinactant is also used in the company's drug and device combination development program called Aerosurf, being developed for treating preterm infants with Respiratory Distressed Syndromes.

