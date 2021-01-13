Stock Alert: WiMi Hologram Cloud Gains 20%

(RTTNews) - Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) are currently trading up 20% after the Chinese Hologram AR Technology provider announced that it has obtained a patent for a three-dimensional holographic pulse laser processing device.

WIMI is currently trading at $7.61, up $1.34 or 21.37%, on the Nasdaq.

The patent is related to the technical field of holographic pulse laser processing devices and pulse laser processing devices for 3D optical holography use.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.