Stock Alert: WiMi Hologram Cloud Gains 20%

(RTTNews) - Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) are currently trading up 20% after the Chinese Hologram AR Technology provider announced that it has obtained a patent for a three-dimensional holographic pulse laser processing device.

WIMI is currently trading at $7.61, up $1.34 or 21.37%, on the Nasdaq.

The patent is related to the technical field of holographic pulse laser processing devices and pulse laser processing devices for 3D optical holography use.

