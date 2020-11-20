Markets
WSM

Stock Alert: Williams-Sonoma Hits New 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), a specialty retailer of various products for home, are gaining almost 12 percent or $11.67 in Friday's morning trade at $112.71, after touching a new 52-week high of $114.00. The company's third-quarter results exceeded analysts' expectations.

Thursday, Williams-Sonoma reported third-quarter net income of $201.8 million or $2.54 per share, up sharply from $74.7 million or $0.94 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $2.56 per share, up from $1.02 per share last year. Net revenue grew 22.4 percent to $1.76 billion from $1.44 billion last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for earnings of $1.53 per share on revenues of $1.60 billion.

Looking ahead, Williams-Sonoma said it is not providing guidance for fiscal year 2020, "given the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 crisis and the continuing macroeconomic uncertainty that could impact its performance."

Williams-Sonoma has traded in a range of $26.01 to $114.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular