Stock Alert: William Lyon Homes (WLH) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of William Lyon Homes (WLH) touched a 52-week high of $24.50 on Feb, 5, and closed Wednesday's trading session at $24.37, up 61 cents or 2.57%. Trading volume surged to 8.27 million versus an average volume of 729K shares.

As recently as on Jan. 30, William Lyon Homes and Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) announced that stockholders of both companies have voted to approve all stockholder proposals necessary to complete their $2.4 billion merger.

Meanwhile on Jan. 31, Taylor Morrison extended the expiration date for its previously announced offers to exchange any and all William Lyon outstanding senior notes to be issued by Taylor Morrison to 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on February 6, 2020.

Further, Taylor Morrison Home will replace Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Green Dot will replace William Lyon Homes in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, February 6.

