Stock Alert: William Hill Tumbles 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of William Hill plc (WIMHY, WMH.L) are falling more than 12 percent or $2.00 in Monday's morning trade at $14.09.

Monday, the British betting and gaming company received a takeover bid from U.S-based gaming-entertainment company Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR).

Caesars Entertainment said it is in advanced talks with William Hill concerning a possible cash offer for the company. Under the terms of the offer, William Hill shareholders would be entitled to receive 272 pence in cash for each William Hill share. The cash offer values William Hill at about 2.9 billion pounds. Caesars expects that the transaction would close in the second half of 2021.

William Hill confirmed last week that it has received separate cash proposals from Apollo Management International LLP and Caesars Entertainment.

William Hill has traded in a range of $1.38 to $16.14 in the past 52 weeks.

