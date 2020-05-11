Stock Alert: Will Walmart Beat Expectations?

(RTTNews) - Even during the turbulent market, amid the spread of new coronavirus across the globe, some stocks like Walmart (WMT) are gaining.

As many of the U.S. States have been under lockdown, Walmart is seeing increased demand and even hired nearly 200,000 associates in April. The stock has been climbing steadily to touch a new high of $133.38 on April 20. It, however, shed nearly 7% from that level, to close at $122.94 on Friday.

Looking forward, Walmart sees sales growth of about 3% and earnings of between $5.00 and $5.15 in the year 2021. On average 33 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $5.07 on sales growth of 3.60%.

For the first quarter, analysts see earnings of $1.17 on sales of $130.31 billion.

Walmart is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 19, before market open.

Last quarter, the company's earnings of $1.38 had missed the consensus at $1.43.

In the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2020, Walmart U.S. eCommerce had strong growth in grocery pickup and delivery, and walmart.com had its highest quarterly growth rate of the year.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was increased 2.1% year-over-year to $141.7 billion.

