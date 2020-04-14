Stock Alert: Will Uptrend At Merck & Co. Continue?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pharma giant Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is on an uptrend after touching its 52-week low of $65.25 on March 23. It has gained nearly 25% since then.

On April 10, Merck and AstraZeneca's (AZN) Koselugo (selumetinib) was approved by the FDA for the treatment of inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN) in children of two years and older with rare, genetic neurological disorder neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1). The drug, which is being jointly developed and marketed by AstraZeneca and Merck, is under review by the European Medicines Agency.

On April 7, Merck's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA was accepted by FDA for treating patiens with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with tissue tumor mutational burden-high (TMB-H) =10 mutations/megabase, who have progressed following prior treatments with no better treatment options. The decision by the FDA on sBLA is expected on June 16.

Monday, MRK was down 1.93 or 2.34% before closing at $80.54. It has recorded a 52-week high of $92.64 on December 20, 2019.

The company expects to report its first-quarter results on April 28. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters see earnings of $1.35 per share on revenue of$11.5 billion for the quarter.

