Markets
UCTT

Stock Alert: Will Ultra Clean Beat Expectations?

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) is scheduled to report its first-quarter results today, April 29, before market open.

Ultra Clean Holdings is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry.

When the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings in February, it had widened its first-quarter earnings guidance citing limited visibility due to the coronavirus situation. Ultra Clean expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $290.0 million to $320.0 million and adjusted EPS to be between $0.40 and $0.52. On average 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.44 per share on revenue of $302.51 million for the quarter.

Last year, Ultra Clean earnings had surpassed the Street view in all the four quarters.

In the fourth quarter, revenue had increased to $286.4 million from $254.3 million in the same quarter a year ago on increased demand for the company's products. Excluding items, earnings of $0.40 per share beat the Street view at $0.26.

High demand coupled with the company's cost reduction initiatives had brought in a record $121 million in cash from operations in 2019 and had paid down its long-term debt by $50 million.

"The semi industry continues to gain momentum, and all indications point toward a healthy year for the industry, our customers and UCT. Increased capex spending is supporting strong demand for industry-leading 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technologies across multiple platforms relating to 5G rollout and artificial intelligence," Jim Scholhamer, Chief Executive Officer had commented during the fourth-quarter conference call.

UCTT recovered more than 35% from its most recent low of $12.44, hit last month. Tuesday, it was up $0.74 or 4.58% before closing at $16.91. The stock has traded in the range of $11.20- $30.00 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UCTT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular